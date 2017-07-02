Til the Cows Come Home

by

Passing almost unnoticed behind locked gates at Willesden Junction, this cobbled road is a relic of the past. The road originally led down to cattle pens where cows and other livestock could arrive or depart by train. It was constructed circa 1880 when, apart from Harlesden, much of the surrounding area was farmland. Today its 140 year old cobbles are used by Network Rail to gain access to the lineside. Who’s to say it won’t still be there unchanged in another 140 years – or until the cows come home?

