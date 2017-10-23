Cee’s Black & White Photo Challenge: In the Distance

A De Havilland Tiger Moth passes in the distance during a football match at Merstham FC. The aircraft is based at nearby Redhill Aerodrome and operates ‘aviation experience flights’
Catalan coastal shipping – a view across the city of Barcelona from Park Güell…

A West Hampstead to Sevenoaks service approaches Elephant & Castle with the dome of St Pauls Cathedral and the Barbican Tower in the distance…

