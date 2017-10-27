Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Letter J

by

…Needs to contain the Letter J and be at least 6 letters long

Jonckheere – A Belgian coach manufacturer now part of the VDL group. This is their SH model – I like it’s simple classic lines. The vehicle in the photo was first operated by Park’s of Hamilton and is now owned by my local company Southgate & Finchley Coaches. The body is mounted on a Volvo B12M chassis. Luxury travel for school kids these days 😉

Joystick – This is the ‘stick’ part of my Thrustmaster T16000M – FCS set up used for flying space vessels and Piper Cherokees…

Junction – Or more specifically Willesden High Level Junction where the lines from Clapham Junction and Kew merge to join the North London Line across to Stratford. The track in the foreground is Mitre Bridge Curve which connects to Clapham whilst the Class 66 on an intermodal service from Bristol is coming off Kew Curve having joined the route at Acton Wells Junction. It’s all Junctions in the Acton / Harlesden Area! For those who are interested the spire in the distance belongs to St Dunstan’s in East Acton whilst the building next to it is Chiswick Tower on Chiswick High Road – home of the British Standards Institute. And this photo only became possible about a month ago after Network Rail finally did some horticulture to remove towering Brambles and Buddleias from the trackside 🙂

