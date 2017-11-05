Cee’s Black & White Photo Challenge: Pets

Sadly I don’t have any pets of my own since Paul died in the spring. But I guess my Trucks are pets in a Tamagotchi sort of way 😉 No – I don’t have any pet rocks! But there are usually lots of Dogs partaking in Sunday Walkies on Hampstead Heath……I wonder how many you can spot? 🙂
Dogs are welcome at a lot of non-league football grounds – this is one of Folkestone Invicta’s supporters who goes by the name Ari…
Non-League dogs even have their own Twitter account !
Comments
This dog seems a nice one, he has an uniform and he’s looking directly a you.
Wonderful photo of pet for this week!! 😀