Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Letter L

November 8, 2017 by 2 Comments

Needs to have at least two syllables…

Litter, or more specifically, Leaf Litter…
Lorry – MAN Heavy duty 8 wheeler in Barcelona…
Ladies – Representing our kit sponsors this season…
Leyland Leopard – a blast from the past. 1970’s coach travel in the UK. The Leyland chassis carries a Duple body.   This is a scan of an old Kodachrome 64 slide…

Catch up with Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge Here.

Comments

  1. Cee Neuner says:
    November 8, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Never thought of ladies. Wonderful “L’s” for this week. 😀

    Reply
    • 2e0mca says:
      November 8, 2017 at 7:25 pm

      Lol – Thought I’d sneak in a post after your visit to my previous trucking post but nothing gets by you 😉 Pleased to take part and glad you liked 🙂

      Reply

