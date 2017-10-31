Halloween Hooligans

by

Today Transportes Martin (US) got into the Halloween spirit. Normal driving standards were cast to the four winds as Rolled Gold, Angel and Nightshade went out to trick or treat! Rolled Gold started the fun by delivering a load of mouldy cheese to Walmart while dressed up in a pumpkin paint job… Then Angel shed her inhibitions and became a dark angel ‘Straight Out of Hell’ to flour bomb Fresno… …and deliver some electronics of a dubious nature (you’ve all seen the movie) to Oxnard… All the time we were engaging with the ai drivers who entered into the spirit of the day by being even more crazy than normal! The Blue Meanies… …hit us with volleys of speeding and running stop light fines so they obviously didn’t get with the programme 😦

Nightshade picked up the Sugar Plum run delivering a load of Trick or Treat Candy to Las Vegas… …in a suitably Halloween Themed trailer – looks like one of our customers got into the spirit too 🙂 Probably the most fun run of the day as we had some real excitement as we blasted through Barstow. A car came off the slip road in front of us doing, I guess, 20mph! It looked like I was out of options – emergency braking would not prevent a collision and there was a car alongside in the fast lane. Split second decision – I cut onto the end of the slip road behind him and passed him on the right taking a little bit of the grass before gaining the hard shoulder and then cutting back into the lane in front of him! I somehow contrived to miss a telegraph pole and the Armco barrier. I didn’t touch the ai either and I swear that when I looked in the mirror that ai had a totally bemused look on its grill 😉

Tomorrow we’re back in our normal clothes and driving professionally but today has been a day to have fun! Rolled Gold, Angel, Nightshade and I would like to wish all my readers a Happy Halloween 🙂



Boo! Indeed 🙂

Despite all the shananigans, all loads were delivered undamaged and on time although some truck and ai fenders did get bent 😉

Elvira trailer skin is available from Steam workshop and was created by Hurkulez

