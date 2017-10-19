Overtaken by Events

by

I could have called this post bookended by Events but overtaken sounds better and fits with what has happened to my attempts to keep the Build a Trucking Company and the Lone Star Project in sync to the point of buying a second truck.

To set the scene. At the end of August SCS announced that they would be running regular Events with rewards on Steam and Icons in World of Trucks. I mentioned the first of these, ‘Trade Connections – France’, in my ‘WOT Decision Time?’ and ‘Where are the Kenworths?’ posts. The goal was to complete a delivery of any cargo to or from France with at least 10 other countries in Europe on World of Trucks Jobs. Quite a challenge since some of the driving would be over long distances and involving a minimum of 14 trips assuming you started from a country outside France and took advantage of the proximity of Luxembourg and Metz. You could do it in 10 runs by relocating back to a garage in France after each run but I would view that as cheating ;-). I completed it in 6 days using my main account where I was driving my MAN TGA with Megan as company. We transported cargoes to or from France with the following countries: –

(1) Austria, (2) Belgium, (3) Slovakia, (4) Luxembourg, (5) Sweden, (6) Norway,

(7) Germany, (8) Switzerland, (9) Denmark, (10) The Netherlands

Here are some images from my trips…



Then immediately after buying the second garage in Bordeaux and upgrading the Flagstaff garage, SCS announced a new World of Trucks challenge set in the US. This one was to utilise the Double Trailers recently introduced to the game. The only issue with that is that there aren’t many different liveries so there was potential for any screenshots to be ‘boring’. The rules were simple – Transport a total of 300.000 lb of cargo using only Double Trailers. Do so with jobs connected to World of Trucks, while playing American Truck Simulator, of course. For every delivery, the destination city must be different. Only deliveries with planned trip distance over 100 miles are eligible. I just decided to take part using my Lone Star Project account so our Kenworth K100 was pressed into service. If she looks slightly different to the last shot you saw of her, I treated her to a chrome sun visor and bumper at €2k to celebrate upgrading the garage 🙂 Here we go…



Now the issue with completing this event in my Lone Star Project profile is that I already have more than enough money for the second truck and I have bought one. But you’re going to have to wait to see what I’ve bought because the Build a Company Project has to play catch-up 😉

