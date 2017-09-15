Cee’s Black & White Photo Challenge: Candid Shots

Tourists in Barri Gòtic, Barcelona
I’m Watching You… Monk Parakeet in Parc Güell
My long suffering Wingate & Finchley photographer colleague David – caught checking his camera after the media guys asked if he got a shot of our goal at Merstham
And me wandering down off the grass bank at Wingate & Finchley – taken by David at last Tuesday’s game against the weather – or was it Enfield? No – it was definitely the weather and the floodlights 😉
Comments
Oh I’m so glad you decided to play along. These photos are terrific.
Thanks Cee – I try to join in but sometimes struggle to find the time – got trucks to drive 😉