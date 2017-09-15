Cee’s Black & White Photo Challenge: Candid Shots

September 15, 2017 by 2 Comments

Tourists in Barri Gòtic, Barcelona

I’m Watching You… Monk Parakeet in Parc Güell

My long suffering Wingate & Finchley photographer colleague David – caught checking his camera after the media guys asked if he got a shot of our goal at Merstham

And me wandering down off the grass bank at Wingate & Finchley – taken by David at last Tuesday’s game against the weather – or was it Enfield?  No – it was definitely the weather and the floodlights 😉

Catch up with Cee’s B&W Challeneg and other entries Here.

  1. Cee Neuner says:
    September 15, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Oh I’m so glad you decided to play along. These photos are terrific.

