More Basket-Cases

All the experience of fixing up the El Camino was very handy and I’m putting it to good use. Customer orders are becoming more complicated. In fact some customers bring their own basket-cases for me to get running. For example this 1957 Chevy Belair…

That job paid well as did another rebuilding a Pontiac Firebird Trans-Am! I decided to sell the El Camino after repairing the suspension as I see there is a version with the V8 engine in the game – hopefully I will find one of those in a barn soon. But I still have my Camaro as a restoration project for the future…

In another barn I found something instantly recognisable that will also be a restoration project… Yes… It’s the Bullitt car (1968 Ford Mustang Coupé) 🙂

I’ve also bought a Mitsubishi Eclipse Coupé which is a quick rebuild for sale project. I paid $29199 for it and just overhauling the engine has put the value up to $41596. So I shall sort out the suspension and brakes sometime soon and then sell it for a profit!

There you go – some gameplay in Car Mechanic Simulator 2018. I’ll be back to writing my truck company series in another post soon.

