As a change from Truck Simulator and as a result of watching some videos by Squirrel and JNR-SNR Gaming on YouTube I’ve been trying Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 over the last couple of days. It’s very addictive although a bit repetitious. I think it will be better as I reach higher levels in the game and become able to do renovations including resprays, etc.

The early levels are fun when working on cars as, if there is no list of faulty items provided, you have to use a lot of intuition to identify which parts are likely to be the cause of the problem 🙂 Your only test tool at the start is the test track! The first main upgrade brings you the Path Test facility and a repair bench – which still leaves you doing a lot of guessing 😉

However, even though I’m only at level 10 I have unlocked sufficient levels to visit barns and buy dilapidated cars to rebuild between fixing other peoples cars. In the first available barn I found a Chevy Camaro which I purchased – I have memories of these racing at Brands Hatch! That is a long term rebuild project for me. Then, in another barn that appeared a few jobs later I found a 1966 Chevrolet El Camino Pick-Up – an ideal first rebuild. She was a basket case with missing parts but I took a break from fixing other peoples cars this afternoon and totally rebuilt the engine. Now she starts and I’ve run her around the test track 🙂 I’ll have to sort out the suspension and wheels soon and then repaint her – when I get a paint shop! But here’s how she looks currently…

