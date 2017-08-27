Captured in a Moment

August 27, 2017

…The wonder of light!

taken at the Joan Miro Foundation on 25th August 2017

Comments

  1. Debra says:
    August 29, 2017 at 3:44 am

    Did they ever know you’d taken their photo? It’s such a wonderful shot!

    • 2e0mca says:
      August 29, 2017 at 6:57 am

      Hi Debra, no I don’t think they did! I thought about showing them the shot but I don’t know how good their English is – it’s probably better than mine 😉 They were enjoying their photography so much 🙂

