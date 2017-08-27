Captured in a Moment

Images from Finchley
Touchline to Railway Line
…The wonder of light!
taken at the Joan Miro Foundation on 25th August 2017
Did they ever know you’d taken their photo? It’s such a wonderful shot!
Hi Debra, no I don’t think they did! I thought about showing them the shot but I don’t know how good their English is – it’s probably better than mine 😉 They were enjoying their photography so much 🙂
Comments
