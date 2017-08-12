Upskirting…

by

I was surprised to learn that taking photographs up a ladies skirt is not ‘illegal’ in England. I support fully the attempts by victims to get this activity criminalised. I would like to think that any change in law would also apply to photography up the ‘skirt’ of males wearing a kilt or a sarong – it shouldn’t be gender specific.

As a keen amateur photographer I do have a concern in the back of my mind… All too often people hear of a new law or a change to an existing one regards photography and suddenly all of us using a camera are ‘perverts’ 😦 So I do have some fears about the outcome of this campaign. Lets hope that the law is changed and those people perpetrating the offence and violating a person’s dignity are justly punished. But please let it not be used as a means to stop legitimate street photography!

Advertisements