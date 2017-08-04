Farmers Blockade D941

August 4, 2017 by Leave a Comment

Jam on D941 as farmers protest halts traffic in Bromont-Lamothe.

Yesterday French Farmers blockaded the D941 in several of the towns along the route in protest at falling grain and milk prices which have left many local farmers on the verge of bankruptcy.   Traffic built up on the surrounding Autoroutes and rail traffic through Létrade was also disrupted when a combine harvester was used to obstruct the crossing barriers.   Drivers passing through the area expressed their anger – German Trucker Ernst Martin stuck in a jam and sharing coffee with a group of fellow truck drivers at a roadside bar in Bromont-Lamothe said “Always there is some protest in France!  The Gendarmes do nothing!”  The protest lasted for much of the afternoon with traffic finally getting moving again as dusk fell.   The Gendarmerie were unavailable for comment.
From our Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes reporter

Advertisements
Filed Under: Computer Game, Fiction, Simulation, Story, Transport Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: