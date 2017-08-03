Starting Your Trucking Business

by

I’m not going to go into the details of installing Euro Truck Simulator 2 or setting up your chosen method of control be it wheel, joystick or mouse and keyboard – this is purely about the gameplay. But… Between starting the game and setting up the controls you will need to create a profile. Here you enter a user name and a company name so you might wish to give some thought to those before you start. There is the usual choice of Male or Female and you have to pick an avatar from the supplied images along with a company logo. None of these are particularly important as they don’t affect gameplay at all.

The other item you have to choose as you create the profile is your preferred truck. You can choose any one you like and overall it will not affect your future gameplay. What it does determine though is the truck you will drive on the very first job that the game gives you. In Euro Truck it really doesn’t matter therefore if you choose Scania for example, or MAN as the trucks have generally similar characteristics in the base game. In American Truck however, you may wish to select one of the shorter wheelbase trucks because of the variance in turning circles. The sheer size of the Kenworth W900 can make getting out of the yard with that first cargo problematic if you have no previous experience – ask my Son 😉

So I selected the MAN TGX as my preferred truck. That will have no influence on my actual first purchase although I already know that my company will have some MAN vehicles in the fleet. When you complete building your profile the game will start and you will be presented with a map and asked to choose a headquarters city. At this point I should tell you that I am running the game with three additional maps so I have a wider choice than those who are running the base game. You might choose somewhere in Germany or the UK. I have chosen Lyon in France because I like driving in that area.

Once you have chosen your headquarters the game will load your preferred truck at a business in your chosen city with a consignment for another business around the corner. This is the only time that you don’t get to choose your job. You will find that this run pays around €360 and offers 1 experience point (XP). So off you go around the block trying to avoid accidents – damage to the cargo will be deducted at the destination and any fines will come directly out of your bank account which you will find has €2000 in it at the start of the game. When you reach the destination you will find a green icon in the entrance to the yard. Stop over that icon and hit the enter key to see your parking options. Always – no matter how inexperienced you are – go for the hard parking option. The key to this part of the game is collecting XP so that you can increase you skills and therefore the range of jobs that are open to you. As your skills increase, so your ability to make money grows too. So do that hard park and turn your 1XP run into 41XP or even 91XP 🙂 Just a quick note regards American Truck – in that game the first job is over a longer distance which may even take you to another city.

When you successfully park the trailer in the white marked area it will turn green and the message display will ask you to uncouple by pressing T. Then you will be presented with a job conclusion screen telling you how well you’ve done – anything less than excellent means you’ve probably hit something along the way and damaged the cargo. If it comes up with a red Late header then you’re really into heavy repayments to the contractor – whatever happens on any job, Late is the worst offence of the lot 😉

Finally – when you close the job completion screen you’ll get to see your Headquarters…

…It’s not much to look at, but you’ll be changing that once you start making real money! I think that will do for a first lesson. In the next trucking post we’ll get on to moving some actual loads between cities as a hired driver.

