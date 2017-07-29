Round the Bend

July 29, 2017

After a wait in South West Sidings to allow another train to pass, 66719 takes the curve through Willesden Junction towards Mitre Bridge Junction with the 6O72 Colnbrook to Grain aggregates empties. The main line to Euston curves away to the left with the BT Tower on the horizon. The trains just visible through the catenary on the left are parked up in Willesden Traction Maintenance Depot.  Another grey day in north-west London with the rain imminent.

Camera info: Fujifilm X-Pro2 with XC 50-230mm zoom.  1/1250s at f8 with ISO1600. Focal length 100mm (150mm equiv).

