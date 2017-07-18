Broadbrush Arizona

July 18, 2017 by 2 Comments

Angel hauls a load of toys along Arizona State Route 260 near Camp Verde on the second leg of a three stage drive from Jackpot (NV) to Tucson. When you do such a long drive (953 miles) you really see some changes to the scenery along the way. I can’t wait for the next state to be added to the game – New Mexico 🙂

Advertisements
Filed Under: Computer Game, Simulation, Transport Tagged With: , , , , , , ,
«

Comments

  1. Irene says:
    July 18, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    What a wonderful road trip!

    Reply
    • 2e0mca says:
      July 18, 2017 at 9:27 pm

      Yes – shame it’s only on the computer! I’d like to be able to do it in real life but it would be quite a tiring 3 days rather than around two & three-quarter hours 😉

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: