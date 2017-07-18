Broadbrush Arizona

Angel hauls a load of toys along Arizona State Route 260 near Camp Verde on the second leg of a three stage drive from Jackpot (NV) to Tucson. When you do such a long drive (953 miles) you really see some changes to the scenery along the way. I can’t wait for the next state to be added to the game – New Mexico 🙂
Comments
What a wonderful road trip!
Yes – shame it’s only on the computer! I’d like to be able to do it in real life but it would be quite a tiring 3 days rather than around two & three-quarter hours 😉