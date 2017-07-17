Cee’s Black & White Photo Challenge: Things Made With Wood

July 17, 2017 by 4 Comments

Utensils

Four Candles 😉

Catch up with Cee’s B&W Challenge and other entries here.

Comments

  1. Cee Neuner says:
    July 17, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Beautiful wooden photos for this week. 😀

    Reply
  2. treerabold says:
    July 17, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    I really like your photos. As though they were only meant to be black and white

    Reply
    • 2e0mca says:
      July 17, 2017 at 6:55 pm

      Thank you 🙂 Cee sets a challenge and I normally take new photos for it so I did take them as black & white compositions though the originals are color.

      Reply

