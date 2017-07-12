Heavy Weather Haulin’

by

The drought finally broke in London today with rain showers in the afternoon becoming heavy and persistent throughout the evening and into this morning. I was supposed to be at the football last night but with no shelter at the training ground I decided it was too wet for the camera and stayed home to do some truck driving.

In this fitting screenshot my MAN TGX hauls a 55t mobile crane through northern Germany in heavy rain. The screenshot has been tonemapped in Affinity Photo which is image processing software I’m trying out as an alternative to Adobe Photoshop.

