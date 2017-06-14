My thoughts today have been exclusively with my fellow Londoner’s in the Kensington area. I pray for those who are victims and for the emergency services that as usual form the front line in handling such terrible events. As a Londoner I say that acts of Terrorism we can handle – we’ve had a lot of experience of those! But we shouldn’t have to worry about the safety of our homes 😦 Lots of questions here regarding councils, building regulations, the construction industry, and the role of Government. May all those affected find peace tonight and safe homes tomorrow.

Advertisements