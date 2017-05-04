Paul passed on last night. He had been his usual cheerful self yesterday morning but was quiet in the afternoon. By bedtime I could see he wasn’t well – struggling to stay upright on his perch but determined to do so regardless. I knew then that this morning I would find his body on the floor of the cage. I sat with him for around 30mins talking quietly and whistling to him before covering his cage and saying goodnight.

12 years is a good span for a Budgie. When his companion passed on 4 years ago Paul moved upstairs to my office where he would often join in on my conference calls – chirping away and ringing his bells in the background. His input was so greatly valued by my work colleagues that they made him the Team Mascot on our Performance Board.

His passing is the end of an era. I have kept Budgies since I was 11 years old but I have decided that he will be the last. I no longer want the pain of a pet’s passing. I will take my joy from watching the wild ‘pets’ outside the office window. I don’t know where Budgies souls go but I hope he is in a happy place. Goodbye old friend…

