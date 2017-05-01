Cee’s Black & White Photo Challenge: Letters Q or R

by on

Queen Victoria
Routemaster – Detail
Traditional Routemaster on the right – New ‘Routemaster’ on the left (That will never be a Routemaster as long as Boris has a hole in…)
Crop-Top Routemaster

Catch up with Cee’s B&W Challenge and other entries here.

6 Comments

    1. As far as I can see your blogs seem to be re-using other people’s material – please show me where I can see some work of your own to read and provide feedback on.

      Reply

      2. There’s no Blog showing when I go to the profile page on gravatar – drop a link in here and I’ll take a look.

