Cee’s Black & White Photo Challenge: Letters Q or R

Queen Victoria
Routemaster – Detail
Traditional Routemaster on the right – New ‘Routemaster’ on the left (That will never be a Routemaster as long as Boris has a hole in…)
Crop-Top Routemaster
Catch up with Cee’s B&W Challenge and other entries here.
Advertisements
6 Comments
Marvelous photos for this week. 😀
Thanks Cee 🙂
Kindly like, share, comment and follow back my blogs, thank you.
As far as I can see your blogs seem to be re-using other people’s material – please show me where I can see some work of your own to read and provide feedback on.
Click my own profile and you can see my own blog my original blog, thank you!
There’s no Blog showing when I go to the profile page on gravatar – drop a link in here and I’ll take a look.