Cee’s Black & White Photo Challenge: Letters O or P

Today being 23rd April and St. George’s Day I think Parade is a good subject for Cee’s B&W Challenge this week.

Mill Hill School Combined Cadet Force affiliated to the Regiment of Fusiliers.

1st Finchley Scout Troop – Beavers leading.

1st Finchley Scouts – the young lady left of centre has recognised me as has the Scout Leader – I was an active leader of the Cubs and Scouts for a while but had to take a break due to a health issue – I’m hoping to return more regularly this summer 🙂

