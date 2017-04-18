Cee’s Black & White Photo Challenge: Letters M or N



Mutton Brook – a small stream that originates in Cherry Tree Woods near East Finchley Station and meanders its way between Finchley and Hampstead Garden Suburb before passing to the north of Temple Fortune and Golders Green to meet with Dollis Brook and form the River Brent. Ultimately the waters here flow into the Thames before making their way out into the Channel. This shot was taken near Henlys Corner – close to Temple Fortune.



Naked Lady – This is a statue by Émile Oscar Guillaume (French, 1867-1942) called La Délivrance and is a copy of the 1919 original bronze statue. The statue was gifted to Finchley by Lord Rothermere in 1927 and was soon christened Dirty Gertie by the locals 😉 When I was a child bus passengers wanting to travel to the stop on the north side of Henlys Corner would ask for ‘the Naked Lady’.



A map of part of Switzerland – but also a Navigation Chart for pilots. To the right of centre is Bern. on the lower left is Lac de Neuchâtel. The compass marking in the bottom centre is a VOR (VHF Omnidirectional Range) navigation beacon. Right of centre at the top is Grenchen – home of Breitling watches and an airfield that I have flown in to. I’ll post the Glorious Technicolour version of this image separately.

Catch up with Cee’s B&W Challenge and other entries Here.

Advertisements